KUMSA launches Welfare Fund Scheme for its employees

Kashmir University Ministerial Staff Association (KUMSA) on Tuesday launched the new General Welfare Fund Scheme (GWFS) for employees falling under its umbrella.

Acting Vice-Chancellor Prof Neelofar Khan presided over the function, which was also attended by top KU officers including Dean Academic Affairs Prof Akbar Masood, the Association said in a statement.

In her address, Prof Khan said the GWFS was a great employee welfare initiative launched by KUMSA for employees in need of financial support for varied reasons.

She said such initiatives are very inspiring and should be continued in the larger interest of the employees and their families.

“I am happy that KUMSA has come forward with such a scheme which could go a long way in helping employees in need of such financial support,” she said.

In his remarks, Prof Masood also appreciated KUMSA for being conscious of the welfare of employees and their families.

President KUMSA Ghulam Jeelani Qazi said the General welfare Fund Scheme was a dream of his Association since there was no such provision in earlier KUMSA emergency rehabilitation fund scheme (ERFS), meant for financial assistance/expenditures vis-a-vis fatal diseases, devastating calamities and retirement gifts.

“This GWF Scheme has been made operative from January 2019 under which we are providing financial assistance to University Non-teaching employees in terms of interest-free loans to the tune of Rs 20000 each needy person and is being recovered in easy instalments. So far we have provided this loan to 100 needy employees,” he said.

“Further we provide non-refundable financial assistance of Rs 20,000 on account of death of an employee or death of his/her dependants. So far we have assisted 50 such families.”

Qazi thanked his team members for actively supporting the initiative.