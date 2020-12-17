KUOA elects new president

Syed Mubarik Ahmad, Joint Registrar University of Kashmir has been elected as president of the Kashmir University Officers Association (KUOA) for second term in elections held on 15 december 2020.

According to a statement, Mubarik has earlier served in various capacities in the University of Kashmir. He has supervised internal audit of the University, various accountancy branches and initiated the process of double entry system, compilation of financial statements and supervised Purchase and Estates divisions of the University.

Immediately after taking over the charge of President elect KUOA, Mubarik said that he will try to come up to the expectations of the KUOA members and will always be available for resolving their genuine problems. He thanked the Returning Officer and his team for the successful conduct of the elections.

Besides, Manzoor Ahmad Wani (Assistant Registrar) was elected as Vice-President, Dr Sheikh Mohammad Imran (Sr. Assistant Librarian) as General Secretary, Mushtaq Ahmad Mir (Assistant Registrar) as Media Secretary and Hamidullah Bhat (Assistant Registrar) as Treasurer of KUOA. Apart from these, Dr Peer Naseer Ahmad (Deputy Registrar, Nazir Ahmad Sheikh (Assistant Registrar) and Yasmeen Akhter (Assistant Registrar) were elected as Executive Members of the Association.

The elections were held in the Directorate of Internal Quality Assurance Cell of the University and Prof Anwar Hassan (Director DIQA) acted as the Returning Officer for the elections.