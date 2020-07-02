Kupwara: 4 persons die after under-construction well collapses

Two siblings were among four persons who died after a well they were working on, collapsed in Warsun Dardpora area of this district in north Kashmir on Thursday.

Reports said the four persons who were engaged in construction of the well died instantly after it collapsed.

Soon after the incident, rescue teams from Police and other departments rushed to the spot to try and retrieve the person safely. Locals also rushed to the spot to join the rescue operations.

“Four persons were retrieved from the under-construction well in a state of unconsciousness and were shifted to sub-district hospital Kralpora where doctors declared them brought dead on arrival”, said Tehsildar Kralpora, Tariq Ahmad.

He identified the deceased persons as Showkat Khan, son of Ghulam Hassan Khan; Altaf Ahmad Sheikh, son of Mahad Sheikh; Mumtaz Ahmad and Altaf Ahmad – both sons of Ghulam Mohi-ud-din.

Ahmad said the deceased laborers had come down into the well from 30 feet height and fell unconsciousness due to gas which emanated from the beneath the surface of the earth. Another official said the persons probably died of asphyxiation after remaining trapped inside the well for few hours.