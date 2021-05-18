Kashmir, Today's Paper
TARIQUE RAHEEM
Kupwara,
UPDATED: May 19, 2021, 2:30 AM

Kupwara admin to go tough against home-isolated COVID patients for unnecessary movement

Representational Image [Source: Pixabay/Altmann]
The district administration in Kupwara has taken strong note of unnecessary movement of home-isolated COVID patients and Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Imam Din has asked all Tehsildars to go tough against the offenders.

A communiqué in this regard addressed to the tehsildars said, “It has been reported that the patients in home isolation are coming out unnecessarily from their houses, which may lead to the spread of infection or create panic among the general public. In this context, you are directed to ask the concerned Lumberdars, Chowkidars, Panchs and Sarpanchs to report the name and address of such persons, violating the SOPS and guidelines laid down in this regard.”

