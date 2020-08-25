Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
Altaf Baba
Kupwara,
UPDATED: August 26, 2020, 3:56 AM

Kupwara: Case registered against COVID victim's relatives for 'pelting stones' on ambulance

Altaf Baba
Kupwara,
UPDATED: August 26, 2020, 3:56 AM

Police on Tuesday registered a case against relatives of a COVID19 victim here and charged them with “stone pelting” on an ambulance, deputed to ferry the body, an official said.

Muhammad Afzal Sheikh, a resident of Batpora Kralpora, was a COVID19 positive patient and was admitted to SMHS hospital Srinagar on Sunday. However, he breathed his last on Monday.

Trending News
Representational Pic

Retired army captain shoots wife with 12-Bore gun in north Kashmir's Bandipora

Govt aiming to establish innovation, incubation centers in JK: Rohella

DLSCC meeting held at Kulgam

Representational pic

Youth electrocuted in Ganderbal

The official said the deceased was brought to his home in an ambulance provided by Health department, for burial, as per the guidelines laid down by the authorities.

However, some relatives of the deceased gathered in large number and did not follow the COVID SOP, said the official, adding some of them targeted the ambulance and the sumo vehicle with stones, resulting in damage to the vehicles.

Senior Superintendent of Police Kupwara, Shari Ram Amberkar, said a case (FIR No 79/2020) has been registered in police station Kralpora and investigation has been set in motion.

Latest News
Representational Image

Report: China fires 'carrier killer' missile in disputed sea

Representational Pic

Record 75,760 COVID-19 cases in single day, India's virus tally crosses 33-lakh mark

Representational Pic

Retired army captain shoots wife with 12-Bore gun in north Kashmir's Bandipora

Representational Pic

Google not in race to buy TikTok: Sundar Pichai

“The guidelines for COVID deaths are already in place, purpose of which is to stop the spread of the virus. However, the relatives of the deceased violated the guidelines and targeted the ambulance with stones. Therefore, case under relevant section has been registered against the violators,” he said.

Related News