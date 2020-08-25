Kupwara: Case registered against COVID victim's relatives for 'pelting stones' on ambulance

Police on Tuesday registered a case against relatives of a COVID19 victim here and charged them with “stone pelting” on an ambulance, deputed to ferry the body, an official said.

Muhammad Afzal Sheikh, a resident of Batpora Kralpora, was a COVID19 positive patient and was admitted to SMHS hospital Srinagar on Sunday. However, he breathed his last on Monday.

The official said the deceased was brought to his home in an ambulance provided by Health department, for burial, as per the guidelines laid down by the authorities.

However, some relatives of the deceased gathered in large number and did not follow the COVID SOP, said the official, adding some of them targeted the ambulance and the sumo vehicle with stones, resulting in damage to the vehicles.

Senior Superintendent of Police Kupwara, Shari Ram Amberkar, said a case (FIR No 79/2020) has been registered in police station Kralpora and investigation has been set in motion.

“The guidelines for COVID deaths are already in place, purpose of which is to stop the spread of the virus. However, the relatives of the deceased violated the guidelines and targeted the ambulance with stones. Therefore, case under relevant section has been registered against the violators,” he said.