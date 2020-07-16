Kupwara court takes note of 'improper' handling of COVID19 patients

A court in Kupwara on Thursday took cognizance of “improper treatment” given to COVID19 patients in several quarantine centres in the district and ordered constitution of Special Investigation team (SIT) to probe alleged negligence by the authorities.

The court of sub-judge Kupwara Javeed Alam, after hearing the case, directed SSP Kupwara to constitute the SIT for investigating the matter without any delay and submit the report within seven days.

“From perusal of complaint and also having watched the video footage of the COVID centre, this court is satisfied that there are sufficient grounds to proceed in the matter. As such the complaint along with all the annexures as well as video footage is forwarded to SSP Kupwara through APP Kupwara with the direction to constitute the SIT headed by a gazetted officer for investigating the matter without any delay and shall submit the report before the court within seven days from the date of receipt of this order,” the court directed.

“Copy of this order is forwarded to District Development Commissioner Kupwara being head of the District Disaster Management to ensure that the COVID19 patients are given proper treatment and proper food as prescribed under guidelines,” said the court.

Earlier, the patients at Isolation Centre, University Campus Wayan through advocate Rayees ul Ahad Akhoon – Amicus Curie, district court, Kupwara alleged they were not receiving the “treatment and food in conformity with the national guidelines.”

They complained that the authorities throwing norms to winds have kept symptomatic and asymptomatic patients together without any proper requirements at the isolation facility posing a serious health risk to all.

The complainants have alleged that the doctors as well as paramedical staff do not bother to visit the patients for their proper medical supervision.

The complainants demanding proactive measures to ensure safe and better quarantine have complained of acute shortage of water and electricity shortage at the isolation centre.

Apprehending jeopardizing of the very purpose for which the facilities were set up further they rue that even the sweepers do not bother to discharge their duties. “While going through the video, COVID patients are found cleaning and washing the centre themselves which is very strange and horrible. A patient admitted in the facility is supposed to take rest and proper medication and is required to be kept in hygienic atmosphere but unfortunately in the present case it seems that the patients have been forced to act as sweepers which is totally against the guidelines issued by World Health Organisation and Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare,” the Court said.