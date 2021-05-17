Kashmir, Latest News
TARIQUE RAHEEM
Vilgam (Kupwara),
UPDATED: May 17, 2021, 10:01 PM

Kupwara elderly alleges denial of treatment to ailing wife at PHC Vilgam for lack of COVID-19 test

BMO Vilgam refutes allegation.
TARIQUE RAHEEM
Vilgam (Kupwara),
UPDATED: May 17, 2021, 10:01 PM
"They didn't even put her on a drip. They want the test (for COVID-19) first. What if she dies in the meantime? " asks the man in the video. [Screengrab]
“They didn’t even put her on a drip. They want the test (for COVID-19) first. What if she dies in the meantime? ” asks the man in the video. [Screengrab]

An elderly man from Pazipora Vilgam area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district Monday alleged denial of treatment to his ailing wife by doctors at Primary Health Center (PHC) Vilgam merely for lack of COVID-19 test forcing her to return home unattended.

In a video that has gone viral on the internet, the old man, carrying his wife with a foot ailment on his back, can be seen shouting that the health centre staff had turned them away on the pretext that the woman had not done a COVID-19 test.

Trending News

DRDO's 500-bedded COVID-19 hospital in Srinagar expected to be operational by 1st week of June

Representational Photo

RTO Kashmir among 33 officers transferred

Hindu family members performing last rites of their kin who died in Srinagar on Monday, 17 May 2021. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]

Record 73 single-day COVID-19 deaths in J&K, 54 in Jammu division alone

“They didn’t even put her on a drip. They want the test (for COVID-19) first. What if she dies in the meantime? ” asks the man in the video.

The elderly said that he had toiled carrying his wife on his back from his home in Pazipora to the Vilgam health facility, a 7 km distance, but was left high and dry after the health centre “denied” his wife the treatment.

According to reports his wife had developed severe pain in her foot following which the old man carried him to the Vilgam facility.

Latest News

DRDO's 500-bedded COVID-19 hospital in Srinagar expected to be operational by 1st week of June

Representational Photo

RTO Kashmir among 33 officers transferred

Hindu family members performing last rites of their kin who died in Srinagar on Monday, 17 May 2021. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]

Record 73 single-day COVID-19 deaths in J&K, 54 in Jammu division alone

Image source: Kashmir University

Now, Kashmir University loses Assistant Professor to COVID-19

Block Medical Officer Vilgam, Dr Ghulam Raheem refuted the allegation that the woman was denied treatment saying she “was asked to do a COVID test first which they refused to get it done”.

“The on-duty staff had asked them to go for the Rapid Antigen Test so that she could be admitted in the hospital,” Dr Raheem added.

The BMO cited the prevailing surge in COVID-19 cases for the test being a prerequisite for admitting patients to health centres.

Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Imam Din told Greater Kashmir that strict action will be taken against the on duty staff if found guilty.

Tagged in , , , , ,
Related News