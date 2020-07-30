Kashmir, Today's Paper
Altaf Baba
Baramulla,
UPDATED: July 31, 2020, 1:35 AM

Kupwara family appeals 'missing son' to return home

A family from a remote village of Kupwara district on Thursday urged their “missing son” to return home while appealing the district administration to help them in tracing their kin.

A family member said Aqib Muhammad of Shahipora village in Kralgund area of Handwara left his home on June 27, to get some essentials from the market.

“However, till date he hasn’t returned home. We searched him in every nook and corner but couldn’t trce him,” said the family member.

The family has now appealed his son to return home saying they have been left devastated. “There is no one to look after the family. He has ailing parents besides a sister and brother. He is the only support to his family. We appeal Aqib to return home and save his family from ordeal and pain,” said Mushtaq Ahmad, one of the relative of missing youth.

