Kupwara job aspirants demand screening test

Several Male Multi Purpose Health Worker (MMPHW) and Female Multi Purpose Health Worker (FMPHW) diploma holders of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district Sunday expressed resentment against the authorities for not conducting screening test against the posts advertised a year and a half ago.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, a delegation of job aspirants said that the district administration came up with notifications last year to fill several posts under the National Health Mission (NHM) across the district.

“Barring MMPHW and FMPHW, diploma holders screening test for rest of the posts including Junior Staff Nurse (NCD), Lab Technician (NCD), Allopathic Pharmacist, OT Technician, Dental Technician, Physiotherapist (NCD) and X-ray Technician was carried on 3rd October 2020 but due to reasons unknown, authorities aren’t conducting the screening test for the remaining posts, causing mental trauma to the aspirants,” said Farooq Ahmad Shah from Drugmulla Kupwara.

An aspirant, Jahangir Ahmad said, “Several aspirants are on the verge of attaining maximum age but authorities seem to be in no mood to conduct the screening test.”

The aggrieved aspirants said that they brought this matter to the notice of Deputy Commissioner and Chief Medical Officer Kupwara several times but to no avail.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Anshul Garg said that he would look into the matter why the screening test for MMPHW and FMPHW diploma holders had not been conducted yet.

He assured of calling a health review meeting after the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is over.

“The matter will be taken up in the review meeting and hopefully redressed,” the DC Kupwara said.