Kupwara: Labourer dies during timber extraction

A labourer died while another was injured while extracting timber from a forest area in this district on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Ghulam Hassan Mir while the injured labourer is Ghullam Ahmad Wagay.

The incident took place when both the labourers, working with a contractor, were loading timber logs on a load carrier in the forest area.

An official said a timber log rolled down from the vehicle and the duo came under it, resulting in severe injuries to them. They were shifted to a local hospital where Mir succumbed to the injuries. Police has registered a case and started investigation.

Divisional Forest Officer, State Forest Corporation (SFC), Kupwara, Bilal Ahmad said the incident happened during extraction of the timber in Compartment No 61 of the forest area.