Kupwara looks festive ahead of DDC polls

With the District Development Council (DDC) polls round the corner, this frontier district seen as “voter’s inn” by the political parties has worn a festive look with youth taking active part in the campaign.

The campaign is gaining momentum with all the political parties trying their best to woo the voters as only few days are left for the first phase of the polls.

In the first phase, people of Tangdhar, Kraplora and Kalroos would cast their votes on Saturday. A total of 29 candidates are contesting three DDC seats for these constituencies.

A tough battle is on the cards here and political analysts have predicted that no political party would have a cakewalk.

The maiden DDC polls here are likely to see the participation of Scheduled Tribe and Schedule Caste participants besides active women participation.

Speaking to Greater Kashmir, candidates and political activists here said that the masses had responded well to the political activities.

Political parties are seeing the frontier district as a “voter’s inn” and people are taking an active part in the political process while displaying their support towards candidates.

The candidates said that the atmosphere was conducive for polls and people were participating in the election campaigns across the district.

In field are candidates from Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), BhartiyaJanta Party (BJP), AwamiIttihad Party (AIP) and independents.

“I am campaigning for the past month,” said a candidate contesting from Krapora. “The response is very good.”

A female candidate said that she has been campaigning promise people of bringing development to the area.

“There is a lot of unemployment around and during the campaign I face questions related to jobs,” she said. “I will try to help them if I win.”

Official sources said there is no threat to the smooth conduct of DDC polls and all preparations are underway with all exercises being done to ensure a fair election.

Last week, Divisional Commissioner P K Pole and Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Vijay Kumar reviewed the security scenario here ahead of the polls in presence of district-level officials including those involved in the poll process.