TARIQUE RAHEEM
Kupwara,
UPDATED: April 12, 2021, 11:35 PM

Kupwara Private Schools Association protests against closure of schools

TARIQUE RAHEEM
Kupwara,
UPDATED: April 12, 2021, 11:35 PM
Representational Photo

Kupwara Private Schools Association Monday held a peaceful protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office against the closure of schools.

President of Kupwara Private Schools Association Muhammad Ashraf Baba said that the government was pushing the private school owners to the wall by closing schools and that the government initiative for reviving private schools was a mere eyewash.

“When the government functions are being carried out, shopping malls and markets are open, public transport is plying smoothly and tourists are being allowed to enter Jammu and Kashmir without proper sampling, why is the government resorting to closure of schools,” he said. “The schools are being closed under a well organised plan which can prove detrimental for generations.”

Baba said that the closure of schools was telling upon the private schools on verge of collapse due to financial losses faced post August 5, 2019 and during the COVID-19 lockdown.

He questioned that if coaching centres were being allowed to carry on with their class work then why were schools denied physical classes.

“Schools are the institutions where not only education is given but imbibed traits of life,” said another member of the association.

The protestors demanded revocation of the order pertaining to closure of schools.

