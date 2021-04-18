Kupwara residents aghast over erratic power cuts in Ramadhan

People across north Kashmir’s Kupwara district are up in arms against the authorities for failing to adhere to the power schedule even in the holy month of Ramadan, leaving the residents to suffer.

Complaints poured in from almost every area including Kupwara town, Lolab, Trehgam, Kralpora, Sogam, Karnah, Tarthpora, Vilgam, Magam, Kandi, Natnusa, Handwara town, Maidan Chogal, Gund Chogal, Pohru Chakla, Lower Qazi Abad, Upper Qazi Abad, Lower Rajwar, Upper Rajwar and other areas where people have expressed resentment against the authorities for erratic power supply.

People said that the concerned department had miserably failed to ensure adequate electricity even in the holy month of Ramadhan. “We fail to understand that even after being promised by the concerned department of substantial power supply in the holy month of Ramadhan why are authorities resorting to usual power cuts,” said Tariq Ahmad Bhagwan of Handwara. He said that the department had even failed to ensure electricity during Sehri and Iftaar time.

Another resident of Handwara said, “We fail to understand why the department is not adhering to its own established schedule. Everyone was hoping that adequate supply of electricity will be provided to the consumers at least during the holy month of Ramadhan after the claims made by the Chief Engineer before the beginning of Ramadhan but those claims tuned out to be a farce.” District Development Council (DDC) member Rajwar Mir Suliaman told Greater Kashmir that people in entire Kupwara district were suffering due to erratic power cuts.

“We had two review meetings with Power Development Department and the officials had assured us of adequate power supply in the month of Ramadan but nothing concrete has been done in this regard,” he said.