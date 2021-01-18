Kashmir, Today's Paper
TARIQUE RAHEEM
Kupwara,
UPDATED: January 18, 2021, 11:49 PM

Kupwara residents block highway to protest power cuts, water scarcity

Protesting erratic power cuts and water scarcity in several villages, the residents of Qaziabad in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district blocked the Baramulla-Handwara highway at Kralgund on Monday.

The protesters said that the Power Development Department (PDD) and the Public Health Engineering (PHE) offices had completely ignored their area due to which they were suffering.

“It seems as if the PDD and PHE departments don’t exist here, making us suffer in this harsh winter,” said a protester.

The locals said that the villages including Kralgund, Humpora, Walrama, Wajihama, Hajin, Ananwan, Kachloo, Khahipora, Palpora, Kunil, Ashpora, Badbugh and Watingroo were facing acute shortage of drinking water and were without electricity.

The protestors that also included BJP workers said the long hours of power cuts and low voltage electricity had made their life miserable. The agitated locals called off the protest only after the assurance of the TehsidarKralgund Syed ShahidHussainSheerazi that their grievances would be looked into.

However, the protestors warned of intensifying their agitation if their grievances would not be addressed.

