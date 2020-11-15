Kupwara residents complain of erratic power supply, water-logging, overpricing

Snowfall that started Saturday morning in the upper reaches of this district continued till Sunday evening, leading to closure of Kupwara-Karnah, Keran and Machil roads even as incessant rains lashed the plains for the second day.

A senior official said Sadna Top Karnah received 2.5 feet snow, Farkin Top Keran 3.5 feet and Z Gali Machil 1.5 feet.

“Due to snow, traffic was stopped on these roads as a precautionary measure,” he said.

Meanwhile, several delegations from across the district complained about erratic power supply since Saturday.

Deputy Chairman, Municipal Committee Handwara, Bashir Ahmad Khan said, “Whenever there is snowfall, moderate or heavy, the district does not get electric supply for several days,” he said. “During the recent visit of Lieutenant Governor’s Advisor, Baseer Ahmad Khan to Handwara, we brought this to his notice but nothing was done.”

Complaints about long and unscheduled power cuts were received from Upper Qaziabad, Lower Qaziabad, Pohru Chakla, Mawer, Langate, Main Town Handwara, Upper Rajwar, Lower Rajwar, Magam, Vilgam, Tarathpora, Main Town Kupwara, Trehgam, Kralpora, Lolab, Sogam and Lalpora.

People also complained about water logging in their areas.

“A little downpour virtually turns our market into a stream and we have to wade through waters to reach our shops,” Shabir Ahmad of Jagerpora Handwara said.

People also complained about price hike in essential commodities and Kangris, the traditional firepots.

“Two days ago, Kangris were being sold at Rs 200 but the price has doubled now,” said Tariq Rather of Haranpora, Shehlal.