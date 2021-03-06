Kashmir, Today's Paper
UPDATED: March 7, 2021, 2:48 AM

Kupwara school teacher tests positive for coronavirus

UPDATED: March 7, 2021, 2:48 AM
A government school teacher in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district tested positive for COVID-19 following which authorities suspended all activities at the institute till 48 hours as the per protocol.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Imam Din said that as per the COVID-19 protocol, tests are to be conducted in every school throughout the district to contain the deadly virus.

He said that random tests were carried by a medical team at Government High School Kanthpora during which a teacher was found positive for the virus.

“The teacher was immediately sent home where he has been quarantined in a separate room,” Din said. As per the COVID-19 protocol, all sorts of activities at school have been kept on a halt till 48 hours.

“The fumigation of the school will be carried on Monday,” a health official said.

