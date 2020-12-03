Kupwara to get weekly helicopter service at subsidised rates

People of Kupwara district and its far-flung areas would now get helicopter services at subsidised fares once in week.

Every Tuesday, a helicopter would ferry passengers from Srinagar to Kupwara, Machil, Keran and Tangdhar. The passengers would also be ferried from Kupwara to border areas of Machil, Tangdhar and Keran on the same day.

All these areas remain cut off from the rest of the country for almost four months during the winters when over five feet of snow gets accumulated on the roads leading to these areas.

In this connection, nodal officer, Assistant Labour Commissioner Kupwara on Tuesday issued a notice that said, “From Srinagar to Tangdhar, a passenger has to pay Rs 3000. The fares for other border areas have been fixed at Rs 2000 per passenger.”

The flight would leave every Tuesday at 9:30 am. The person intending to fly has to book his ticket seven days before the office of Assistant Labour Commissioner, Kupwara.