Kupwara village declared 'Micro Red Zone' after reporting several COVID-19 infections

Teeli Mohalla Shuloora of Kralpora tehsil in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district was declared micro red zone by the district administration after reporting several cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

A communiqué by Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Imam Din while confirming the development barred any inward or outward movement of people asking them to stay indoors to contain disease spread.

Besides, the surrounding villages of Teeli Mohalla have been declared as buffer zones with the communiqué asking the inhabitants of these areas to restrict their movement and not allow relatives and visitors to visit their homes without written permission of Tehsildar Kralpora nominated as administrator for red and buffer zones.

“Further, the administrator shall ensure screening of households in the red zone and furnish information as per the prescribed format to this office by 1:00 pm on daily basis,” the communiqué reads further.

The concerned officers have been askedto ensure the availability of basic amenities including food grains, LPG, medicines etc in the red and buffer zones.

They have been asked to promptly respond to medical emergencies while the concerned BMO has been asked to dedicate one ambulance for the red zone area.

The concerned Station House Officer (SHO) has been directed for barricading at all the entry points to the red zone to prevent inward and outward movement.