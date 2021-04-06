Kupwara village declared 'micro red zone'

Teeli Mohalla Shuloora village of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district was declared ‘micro red zone’ after it returned several COVID-19 positive cases on Tuesday.

A communiqué in this regard by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Imam Din reads: “In view of the prevailing situation and detection of positive cases of COVID-19 virus in Teeli Mohalla Shuloora village of Kralpora tehsil is declared micro red zone and consequently there should be no inward or outward movement of any person and the people should strictly stay indoors.”

The order said that the surrounding villages of Teeli Mohalla have been declared as ‘buffer zones’ and the inhabitants of these areas would also restrict their movement and should not allow relatives and visitors to visit their homes without written permission of the administrator concerned.

“Tehsildar Kralpora should act as an administrator for red and buffer zones,” it said.

“Further, the administrator should ensure screening of households in the red zone and furnish information as per the prescribed format to this office by 1 pm on a daily basis,” the communiqué reads.

The concerned officers have been asked to ensure the availability of basic amenities including food grains, LPG and medicines in the ‘red’ and ‘buffer zones’. “They should promptly respond to medical emergencies and the concerned BMO should dedicate one ambulance for the red zone area,” the order reads.

Meanwhile, the concerned Station House Officer (SHO) has been directed for barricading all the entry points to the ‘red zone’ to prevent inward and outward movement.