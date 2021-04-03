Kupwara village declared 'red zone'

Kupwara district administration declared Shikari Mohalla Keegam in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district as “red zone” after five persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

A communiqué by Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Imam Din reads, “In view of the prevailing situation and detection of five positive cases of COVID-19, the village Shikari Mohalla Keegam is declared ‘red zone’ and consequently there will be no inward or outward movement of any person from the village and people should strictly stay indoors.”

The order states that the surrounding villages of Shikari Mohalla Tehsil Drugmulla have been declared buffer zones and the inhabitants of these areas would also restrict their movement and not allow relatives or visitors to visit their homes without written permission of the administrator concerned.

“Tehsildar Drugmulla should act as administrator for red and buffer zones,” it said.

“Further, the administrator will ensure screening of households in red zone and furnish information as per the prescribed format to this office by 1 pm on a daily basis,” the communiqué reads.

The concerned officers have been asked to ensure the availability of basic amenities including food grains, LPG and medicines in red and buffer zones.

“They shall promptly respond to medical emergencies and the concerned BMO shall dedicate one ambulance for the red zone,” it reads.

Meanwhile, the concerned Station House Officer (SHO) has been directed for barricading all entry points to the ‘red zone’ to prevent inward and outward movement.