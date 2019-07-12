Kupwara village protests shortage of drinking water

Residents of Yaroo village in this northern Kashmir district staged a protest demonstration Friday against shortage of drinking water supply to their area.

The protesting residents including men, women and children blocked the road, connecting Handwara with Baramulla, shouting slogans against Public Health Engineering (PHE) department for failing to provide them with regular water supply.

Owing to the protests the traffic movement remained disrupted for more than an hour. “For the past few weeks we are facing acute shortage of water, but the officials are not paying any attention to our suffering,” said a protestor. “Despite repeated requests to the authorities concerned, we are being forced to use contaminated water from streams.”

Mahjabeen, another local resident said nobody from the department has bothered to visit their area to address their problem.

She said at a time when the temperature was rising in Kashmir the villagers are forced to walk miles to fetch water from wells.

“We are suffering immensely,” said Mahjabeen. “Our area is without water supply for weeks now and we are forced to hit roads. We live in the area where tube wells have also gone dry. We have apprised the authorities concerned several times but the water supply isn’t been restored,” said another protester.

As the protests intensified a police party from Langate police station reached the spot and assured locals of taking up their matter with authorities concerned.

Though the protestors dispersed following the assurances they threatened to hit the roads again if their demand wasn’t met.