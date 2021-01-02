Kupwara village residents resent shortage of staff at J&K Bank Lalpora branch

The residents of LalporaKupwara in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district expressed resentment over the shortage of staff at Lalpora branch of Jammu and Kashmir Bank.

The aggrieved residents said that the bank authority needed to either increase the staff strength or open a new branch so that people of the area do not face hardships.

A resident said that despite urging the bank authorities to increase the staff strength at the branch, no action had been taken.

Resultantly, the account holders of the bank are facing immense hardships.

“I am standing in the queue since half an hour and don’t know when my turn will come,” said Mushtaq Ahmad, a local.

A long queue stretching beyond J&K Bank’s Lalpora branch was spotted and the customers were seen standing in a queue without adhering to COVID19 guidelines.

“The bank authorities are responsible for this mess. This branch only has three staff members and they are unable to cope with the everyday rush of clients,” said Mudasir Mir.

The rush and shortage of staff at the J&K Bank’s branch is forcing some customers of the bank to close their account and avail services at other banks.

“Sometime it looks humiliation when a person is forced to stand in long queue just to deposit his own cash,” said Muhammad Ramzan, a local businessman.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Manager J&K Bank, Lalpora, Kupwara branch, Shariq Ahmad said, “The issue has been taken up with the higher ups of the bank. The deficiency of the staff will be addressed soon.”