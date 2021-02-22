Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
TARIQUE RAHEEM
Kupwara,
UPDATED: February 23, 2021, 4:53 AM

Kupwara village still cutoff from district headquarters

TARIQUE RAHEEM
Kupwara,
UPDATED: February 23, 2021, 4:53 AM
Ghulam Rasool Khan had died after carrying his ailing son on a cot on this snow-covered road. GK photo
Representational Pic

Budnamal, a village 33 km from Kupwara district headquarters, continues to remain out of bounds due to un-cleared snow.

Residents here said that though the 25 km road stretch uptoBabaya Top had been cleared of snow, the remaining 8 km were still covered under snow, hampering the vehicular movement.

Trending News

Protect employment opportunities of J&K youth: NC

Representational Photo

Now, An App To Register Grievances Online | District Administration Ganderbal launches “Itella" App

Kashmir proud of Sufi culture: Renzushah

DC Baramulla provides Rs 1 lakh cash assistance among Uri Fire Victims

They said, adding to their miseries, they are forced to cover this distance on foot. Located near the Line of Control (LoC), the village has more than 550 households.

At the time of medical emergencies, people are forced to carry patients on makeshift cots to reach Babaya Top where they board vehicles for Kupwara.

The residents said that every year the road leading to Budnamal remains cutoff for several months due to heavy snowfall.

Latest News

'Being editor of Toolkit no offence': Court grants bail to Disha

2 highly mutated variants detected: Centre

How students and teachers can stay safe amid schools reopening

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi addressing at the launch of the pan India rollout of COVID-19 vaccination drive via video conferencing, in New Delhi on January 16, 2021. PIB

India's health sector overcame trial by fire during COVID-19: PM Modi

“Every year, for several months our area remains cutoff from the district headquarters. After numerous representations to successive dispensations no tangible steps are taken in this regard,” a local said.

Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Imam Din told Greater Kashmir that he would look into the matter.

Related News