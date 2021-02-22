Kupwara village still cutoff from district headquarters

Budnamal, a village 33 km from Kupwara district headquarters, continues to remain out of bounds due to un-cleared snow.

Residents here said that though the 25 km road stretch uptoBabaya Top had been cleared of snow, the remaining 8 km were still covered under snow, hampering the vehicular movement.

They said, adding to their miseries, they are forced to cover this distance on foot. Located near the Line of Control (LoC), the village has more than 550 households.

At the time of medical emergencies, people are forced to carry patients on makeshift cots to reach Babaya Top where they board vehicles for Kupwara.

The residents said that every year the road leading to Budnamal remains cutoff for several months due to heavy snowfall.

“Every year, for several months our area remains cutoff from the district headquarters. After numerous representations to successive dispensations no tangible steps are taken in this regard,” a local said.

Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Imam Din told Greater Kashmir that he would look into the matter.