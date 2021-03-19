Kupwara villagers rue dilapidated inner link-road

The residents of PohruChakla area in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district are up in arms against the authorities for the dilapidated inner link road in the area.

The residents complained that the inner link roads of Kohroo, Guloora, Kultoora, Hanjishart, Yaroo, Khanoo, Babagund, Ujroo, Unisoo, Wahipora, Haripora, Bungam and Pohrupeth are in shambles giving tough time to the commuters.

They said that the inner roads were dotted with potholes on multiple spots, exposing the tall claims of the authorities of improving road connectivity.

“The main link which connects Pohrupeth to Kachri, Yaroo, Langate and Khanoo is in a deplorable condition and has been left unattended by the concerned authorities. Resultantly, the commuters, especially the school-going children are the worst hit,” the residents said.

They said that the entire area was dependent on horticulture sector and the dilapidated roads were giving a tough time to the farmers.

“As the season of first spray of the orchards has already started, we are unable to ply tillers and tractors meant for spraying on these roads,” said Muhammad Rafiq of Pohrupeth.

The residents said that they had many times brought this issue to the notice of the concerned department but after passage of several years nothing concrete had materialised.

They have sought immediate intervention of Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Imam Din and Additional District Development Commissioner Muhammad Ashraf for the timely redress of their grievances.