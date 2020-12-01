Kupwara votes for development, youth issues

The Reddi Chowkibal and Ramhall constituencies of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district witnessed 58.69 percent voting in the second phase of the District Development Council (DDC) polls with the voters coming out to vote for developmental and youth issues.

Compared to the first phase of voting for the DDC polls, the overall percentage remained eight percent better than the first phase in this frontier district.

The two constituencies Reddi Chowkibal and Ramhall that went to polls in the second phase of DDC polls on Tuesday recorded 58.69 percent polling.

For the second phase, a total of 61 candidates were in the fray, which included 22 DDC candidates, 5 Sarpanch and 34 Panch candidates while 48,744 voters were to exercise their franchise in both the constituencies.

Reddi Chowkibal which consists of one block had a total of 21,348 voters of which 13,958 cast votes including 7010 by men and 6948 by women. Sixteen DDC candidates were in the fray while one sarpanch and 20 panch seats had also fallen vacant on Chowkibal segment on which election was also held on Tuesday.

In Ramhall segment, of the 27,396 voters 14,648 voted including 7136 by men and 7512 by women. Ramhal segment which was reserved for women had six women candidates in the fray. Election was also held for 4 sarpanch and 14 panch seats lying vacant in Ramhall segment.

Ramhal which is comparatively bigger than Reddi Chowkibal consists of three blocks including Tarathpora, Vilgam and Magam.

Much enthusiasm could be seen among the voters ranging from first time voters to old-aged people.

A first time voter from Reddi Chowkibal, Waseem Ahmad Lone said that their area lags in development and he voted to see his area better developed.

Another youth from Punzwa, Kupwara said, “I am voting to stop communal forces from spreading venom and discrimination.”

Anti-incumbency factor was visible in several polling booths.

“We are casting our vote against those who has been in power since long and don’t render space to the youth,” said Waseem Ahmad from Kukrosa.