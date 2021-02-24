KU's annual cultural festival 'Sonzal' from March 20

Kashmir University’s annual literary and cultural festival Sonzal will begin from March 20.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Talat Ahmad, who unveiled the poster of ‘Sonzal’ 2020-21, in a statement said the festival a great platform for students to showcase their talent in art, cultural and literary activities and also to promote the rich artistic and cultural heritage of Jammu and Kashmir.

Congratulating Department of Students Welfare (DSW) for creating the rich legacy of organising ‘Sonzal’ every year, Prof Talat said students’ participation in literary and cultural activities not only leads to their personality development, but also enables them to de-stress themselves especially in the backdrop of the disturbances caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He urged the DSW to have mental health and drug de-addiction as focus of their themes for various activities/competitions during Sonzal.

Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir said Sonzal offers an opportunity for students to share their ideas and come up with solutions to a host of societal problems that people are faced up with.

“It is a platform for students to not only showcase their talent, but engage with each other and also with their counterparts in other academic institutions and build a strong consensus on issues and problems facing the society,” he said, assuring the university administration’s full support to such festivals that foster critical-thinking and academic leadership qualities among the students.

Cultural Officer and Organising Secretary of Sonzal, Shahid Ali Khan said: “For registration, students can log on to the Kashmir University website or scan the QR code which has already been circulated. All the performances are solo-events keeping in view the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

“For any queries or assistance, students can contact us via email shahidkhandsw@uok.edu.in or on phone number 9419087200 or visit the office of DSW during the office hours. Not more than 500 students from colleges and universities across Kashmir will be registered for various competitions,” he said.