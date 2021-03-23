KU's annual festival 'Sonzal' begins, VC leads inaugural ceremony

Vice-Chancellor of University of Kashmir Prof Talat Ahmad on Tuesday inaugurated the varsity’s annual literary and cultural festival Sonzal-2021.

Addressing the inaugural function held in the lawns of the picturesque Zabarwan Guest House, Prof Talat said the university continues with the rich legacy of organising the ‘Sonzal’ festival every year to provide a platform for its students to showcase their talent and foster the culture of interaction and conversation amongst themselves, the varsity said in a statement.

The eight-day festival, organised by the Department of Students Welfare (DSW), includes literary and cultural activities as well as competitions in 25 events including Painting, Islamic Calligraphy, Collage, Debate, Poster-Making, Spot Photography, Poetry Recitation, Bollywood Singing and Western Vocals, Cartoon Making and Mehandi Design.

Prof Talat called for constructive engagement of students beyond the classrooms on platforms like ‘Sonzal’ to enable them to showcase their creative abilities and expressions.

“We are committed to support and encourage our students from colleges and universities, who are very bright and talented, to participate in various competitions at the local, national and international levels,” he said, congratulating the DSW for organising the ‘Sonzal’ festival.

Earlier, Prof Talat led the ribbon-cutting ceremony of an Art Gallery showcasing students’ paintings, clay models, photographs and other art works on varied issues concerning the society.

Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir, who was a guest of honour, assured the university’s full support to such festivals which help inculcate in students the spirit of competition as well as the urge to participate in literary and cultural activities. “Student welfare is our priority. We want our students to excel in academics as well as extra-curricular activities and we are committed to provide all necessary support to make it happen,” Dr Mir said.

In his welcome address, Dean of Students Welfare Prof Raies A Qadri said his department organised more 20 events in offline mode despite the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. “We are holding this festival in adherence to SOPs related to Covid-19 to ensure hassle-free conduct of various events and competitions,” he said, thanking the university authorities for their all-out support to the endeavors of the DSW.

Cultural Officer KU Shahid Ali Khan, who conducted proceedings of the event, gave a brief of various activities being organised in the next eight days.

He said more than 1500 students have registered for various competitions. The first round ended on March 21.

“The grand finale started today. The participants’ performances would be evaluated by a panel of experts and the meritorious students would be awarded with prizes later on,” he said.

The inaugural function, which included a concert by Chinar Band, was attended by top KU academics and officers including Chief Proctor Prof Showket A Shah, Head Department of Environmental Science Prof Fayaz Ahmad, Head and Dean Department of Law Prof M Ayub, Chairman Sheikh-ul-Alam Chair Prof GN Khaki, Media Advisor and Director EMMRC Dr Salima Jan, Special Secretary to VC Dr Tanveer A Shah, Principal IMFA Prof M Hussain, former DSW Prof SM Afzal Qadri and Medical Officer Dr Suraiya. SDPO Hazratbal and SHO Nigeen also attended the inaugural function.