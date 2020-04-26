KU's Bioresources Deptt holds online workshop on 'Scopus & Mendeley'

Department of Bioresources, University of Kashmir, organized a one-day online workshop (Webinar) in collaboration with Elsevier for faculty and researcher scholars of various Higher Education Institutions and Universities.

The main objective of this workshop was to improve the quality of education and student outcomes amid these difficult times of lockdown due to Covid-19 Pandemics.

The workshop was inaugurated by Prof. Talat Ahmad, Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir.

In his inaugural speech, delivered online, the Vice Chancellor opined that in the wake of lockdown, the whole world is trying to adapt and find new ways to manage a completely remote workforce. Prof Talat said, ‘updating the teachers and research scholars skills in 21st century from a outcomes and better rankings of their institutions.

The workshop ended with vote of thanks by Dr. Manzoor Ahmad Mir with a satisfaction gained by looking at 500 people working together with total social distancing and without any anxiety of COVID-19.

Prof Talat also stressed upon the need to revise priorities by all stakeholders, including Government, National agencies, Schools, Universities and teacher’s organizations, in these difficult times and said that all should work together to create a national strategy for education and professional learning that reflects the principles of ‘research-informed clinical practice’. “We need to pool and share our resources, using latest technologies for the collective growth of all”, he added.

Around 500 participants including Heads of Departments, faculty members and research scholars from various institutions from Kashmir and other parts of the country including: University of Kashmir, Central University of Kashmir, SKUAST(K), IUST, Aligarh Muslim University, Cluster University Srinagar, SKIMS, GMC Srinagar, BGSBU, NIT, and ICSSR, New Delhi, attended the online workshop.

Dr. Manzoor Ahmad Mir, Coordinator, Department of Bioresources KU and organizing secretary of the workshop in his welcome speech, said that, “we are going through tough times and COVID-19 lockdown has put a lot of strain on academic activities and teaching learning process. So, in order to maintain the academic activities, it is imperative to look out for ways to effectively contribute to educational society and to reach out to scholars, faculty and heads of the Departments and Institutions to provide a helping hand and a support through these kinds of workshops”. He informed the participants that Department of Bioresources KU, under the leadership and guidance of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Talat Ahmad, has started online webinar series and today’s workshop is first in that direction.

The technical sessions were led by Vishal Gupta, customer consultant, Elsevier, Skilled in life sciences, Medical Devices, Database publishing, Sales Management and Molecular biology for South East Asia. He spoke about the use of various Elsevier tools like Scopus Mendeley and Science Direct for planning organizing and publishing the research work. The sessions were highly interactive and the participants were informed and facilitated through different social media platforms about the workshop.

Dr Manzoor thanked the entire administration of University, particularly the Vice Chancellor, Prof Talat Ahmad, the Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir and the Special Secretary to the Vice Chancellor, Dr Tanveer Shah, for facilitating the conduct of the online workshop.