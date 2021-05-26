KU's CCPC hands over job letters to 9 more varsity students

Kashmir University’s prestigious Centre for Career Planning and Counseling (CCPC) Wednesday offered job letters to nine more varsity students hired by a leading healthcare firm.

The students from varsity’s Pharmaceutical Sciences Department have been hired by ‘Fortune 500’ firm for their global life sciences projects and will have to perform their tasks in the work-from-home model for now, the varsity said in a statement.

Speaking during an online event, Director CCPC Prof Mohamamd Shafi highlighted the activities the Centre has initiated in the domains of coaching and placements.

“Due to the ongoing pandemic situation, both our domains (coaching and placements) have been shifted to digital platforms where our work is going on satisfactorily,” he said.

He said until now, 59 students from the varsity have been placed in three phases: 24 in first phase, 26 in second phase and 09 in third phase.

“Our students have been placed with IQVIA, a reputed healthcare MNC. We look forward to more campus placements which is an ongoing process,” he said.

Prof Shafi urged students to work with dedication and commitment to become brand ambassadors of not only the University of Kashmir but of the entire Union Territory.

“Working with MNCs is an opportunity for great learning and experience,” he said, thanking Vice-Chancellor Prof Talat Ahmad for his continued support to endeavours of the CCPC.

Head, Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences at KU Prof Mubashir Masoodi was also present on the occasion.

Congratulating the CCPC team for its efforts to facilitate campus recruitments, Prof Masoodi urged students to face all challenges with seriousness and dedication.

Later, Prof Shafi and Prof Masoodi distributed e-job offer letters among the selectees.

Consultants at CCPC Dr Bilal Ahmad Pandow and Hina Kazmi were also present on the occasion.