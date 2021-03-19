KU's CCPC organizes campus recruitment drive

The Centre for Career Planning and Counseling (CCPC) University of Kashmir on Friday organised a function to distribute laptops, desktops and other accessories among the recently-recruited students.

26 students from the varsity’s departments of Pharmacy, Bio-Chemistry, Clinical Biochemistry and Biotechnology were earlier selected by a leading healthcare company (Fortune 500) for their global life sciences projects, the varsity said in a statement issued here.

All the selected students have to perform their jobs in the work-from-home model for now.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Talat Ahmad distributed laptops, desktops and other accessories among the selected students.

Prof Talat congratulated the CCPC officials for its efforts to facilitate campus recruitments. He briefed selected students about the global scenario of the job markets and the competitiveness to secure a job this time.

He urged the students to be brand ambassadors of the university and work hard so that more companies continue to hire more students from the varsity.

Prof Mohammad Shafi, Director CCPC briefed the participants about the campus placements and the future plans of the Centre.

“It was no way easy for us to make it happen, especially when the job markets are at its lowest,” Prof Shafi said.

Over 260 students had applied for two types of positions available with the healthcare firm. After a series of online screening tests, 68 students were shortlisted for the interviews and 26 students were finally selected.

“The second phase of the recruitment has also begun under which 175 placements will be made for which online interviews are underway. The targeted human resource requirement set by the leading healthcare company IQVIA is for 200 recruitments. Once the recruitments are done, the company will be setting up one of their South Asia offices in Srinagar,” Prof Bhat said.

Earlier Prof Shabir Ahmad Bhat, Dean of Academics Affairs distributed the job offers to 26 students in a separate event wherein he appreciated and congratulated the CCPC for organising the campus hiring.

Among other officials present on the occasion were Dr Bilal Ahmad Pandow and Hina Kazmi, Consultants at CCPC.