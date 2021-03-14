KU's DSW organises online debate for college, university students

The Debate Club of Kashmir University’s Department of Students Welfare (DSW) on Sunday organised a debate for college and university students.

Forty students, who spoke for or against the motion, participated in the debate on the topic “Technology Prevents More Crime?”. Dean Students Welfare Prof Raies A Qadri inaugurated the debate.

“Today new technology is being introduced to solve crimes of varied nature. The debate intended to evaluate and understand how far such technological interventions have helped solve crime cases and/or halt crimes in the society. Our DSW is a platform for young students to debate and discuss issues of societal importance and showcase their talent in various literary and cultural activities,” he said.

Prof Qadri said the university’s annual festival ‘Sonzal’ is starting from March 23 and they expect hundreds of students to participate in its various activities and competitions.

University Cultural Officer Shahid Ali Khan welcomed the participants and moderated the online mock debate, which is a prelude to the offline debate being held during Sonzal-2021.

Khan said more than 1000 students have already registered for the Sonzal festival. Of these, 120 students are participating in the debate and elocution competitions, he said. Shahkar Mehraj Wani, KU’s ex-national debater and Shahid Ali Khan evaluated the performance of the student participants.