KU's Faculty of Law condoles Prof Koul's demise

The Faculty of Law, University of Kashmir (KU), Thursday condoled the demise of Prof A K Koul and prayed for the peace to the departed soul.

A statement of KU issued here said that a condolence meet was held via virtual mode wherein all current and former faculty members participated.

Paying tributes to the deceased, Dean and Head of Department School of Law, Kashmir University Prof Muhammad Ayub Dar said that services of deceased were exemplary in the field of education.

The participants in condolence meet prayed for the peace to the departed soul and expressed solidarity with bereaved family.