KU's Faculty of Law holds condolence meet

The Faculty of Law, University of Kashmir (KU), Wednesday condoled the demise of Nisar Ahmad, brother of HoD Education, KU, ProfTasleema Jan.

A statement of KU issued here said that a condolence meet was held via virtual mode wherein all current and former faculty members participated.

Paying tributes to the deceased, Dean and Head of Department School of Law, KU Prof Muhammad Ayub Dar said that the deceased was a pious soul.

The participants also condoled the demise of HameedaParveen wife of ManzoorHussain of BuchwaraDalgate. The deceased was aunt of Dr Anna Bashir, assistant professor School of Law, KU.

The condolence meet presided over by Prof Ayub also expressed solidarity with Dr Tariq Rashid Jan, Associate Professor Statistics Department, KU, on the demise of his mother.

“The participants prayed for the peace to the departed souls and expressed solidarity with bereaved families,” the statement said.

The faculty of law also prayed for the safe recovery of ailing Prof GhulamMohidin, former Dean Engineering and current HoD Electronics School of Engineering, KU.