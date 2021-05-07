KU's IICP organises online seminar on Allama Iqbal (RA)

Kashmir University’s Iqbal Institute of Culture and Philosophy (IICP) on Friday organised an online seminar on ‘Holy Quran and Allama Iqbal’s Thought’.

Dean, School of Arts Languages and Literature Prof Adil Amin Kak presided over the inaugural session of the seminar, where Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir was a guest of honour.

In his presidential address, Dr Kak talked about the importance of organising such seminars, which help awaken people from any sort of disillusionment and slumber, the university said in a press handout.

“Allama Iqbal devoted all his life to impress upon Muslims to pursue knowledge in accordance with the teachings of the Holy Quran,” he said.

In his special address on the occasion, Dr Nisar underscored various aspects of Allama Iqbal’s teachings as well as his philosophical thought.

“The Holy Quran was a source, inspiration and foundation of Allama Iqbal’s philosophy and thought,” he said, congratulating the IICP for organising seminars and webinars regularly on the teachings and philosophy of Allama Iqbal (RA).

Dr Nisar cited many examples how Allama Iqbal (RA) awakened the Muslim world with his true understanding of the teachings of Holy Qur’an and how he promoted humanity in his philosophical thought based on the correct interpretation of the Holy Quran.

Renowned scholar and professor emeritus at Delhi University Prof Abdul Haq delivered a keynote address on the occasion, underlining therein various facets of Iqbal’s understanding of Islam, Holy Quran and its true interpretation that went a long way in awakening the Muslim World.

“It is important for everyone today to go through Iqbal’s philosophical thought vis-à-vis Holy Quran and realise the true meaning and purpose of life,” he said.

“Allama Iqbal always maintained that the true meaning of the Holy Quran is the promotion of humanity based on universal values of respect, compassion and empathy,” Prof Haq said.

Prof Hameed Naseem Rafiabadi, Head, Department of Religious Studies, Central University of Kashmir, said that Allama Iqbal’s sources were genuine (Quran, Sunnah and precedents of Aslaf).

“Allama Iqbal was a great representative of the universal message of humanity in view of his profound understanding of all trends of knowledge as reflected in his works,” he said.

Earlier, Coordinator IICP Dr Mushtaq A Ganai highlighted aims and objectives of the seminar, even as presented a brief about the works and research being undertaken at the Centre on Allama Iqbal (RA).