KU's Landscape Division organises plantation drive

Vice-Chancellor of University of Kashmir Prof Talat Ahmad said on Thursday that planting trees can lead to mitigation of adverse impacts of climate change.

According to a statement issued here, addressing a gathering of academics after leading a plantation drive on the campus, Prof Talat referred to certain studies confirming the potential of using tree plantation and reforestation as the climate change mitigation tools.

In the localised context, the Vice-Chancellor said, planting more trees can help curb deforestation which has led to soil erosion and subsequent shallowing of water bodies.

“I want the entire student community to become environment-conscious and spread the message of the importance of tree plantation in the society. Students will be our future leaders and it would be great to inculcate in them a sense of environmental protection,” he said, adding that it is on the priority agenda of the university to make its main campus greener and all its satellite campuses green.

The day-long plantation drive was organised by the University Landscape Division (ULD) in connection with the World Arbor Day celebrations.

Dean of Academic Affairs Prof Shabir A Bhat, Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir, Controller of Examinations Prof Irshad A Nawchoo and Prof G M Bhat from Institute of Engineering Zakura Campus also planted tree saplings on the occasion, and highlighted the importance of organising such plantation drives in all academic institutions.

Director ULD Prof Zahoor A Kaloo, who also planted a tree sapling, said they intend to plant more than 1,000 tree saplings in the campus in coming days, including Deodar (200), HT Rose Plants (700), Chinar (80), Flowering Cherry (15), Sweet Winter (30), Flower Peach (10), Flower Apple (15), Tulip Tree Pink/White (20) and Standard Rose (20).

The plantation drive was, among others, attended by officials of the ULD.