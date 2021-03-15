KU's NSS organises 1-day workshop-cum-seminar on 'Swachhta'

Continuing with its series of campaigns on various social and environmental issues, Kashmir University’s National Service Scheme (NSS) on Monday organised a workshop-cum-seminar on ‘Swachhta’.

According to a statement issued here, the day-long programme, which included talks and competitions on Swachhta, was sponsored by Regional Directorate of NSS, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India.

KU Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir, who was the chief guest at the valedictory function, said student volunteers have a great role to play in making such Swachhta campaigns successful in accordance with their objectives.

“The prime objective of such campaigns is to continue spreading the message of cleanliness at all levels in the society. Cleanliness cannot be restricted to one-day affair only. It has to be a daily affair with a strong resolve to ensure a clean environment for the wellbeing of people,” he said, assuring Kashmir University’s full support to such endeavors.

Dr Mir hailed the NSS team and NSS volunteers in colleges and universities for living up to their mission and vision. He later distributed prizes among the first three winners of painting, poetry, singing and declamation competitions.

Provost KU Dr Aejaz Mohammad Sheikh, who was a guest of honour, appreciated the NSS volunteers for raising awareness on key social issues, including cleanliness.

KU’s NSS Programme Coordinator Dr Mussavir Ahmad said 175 participants from eight degree colleges and KU departments participated in various activities during the Swachhta workshop-cum-seminar.

He said a talk on solid waste management was delivered by Er Nazir Ahmad Baba from Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) while another talk on Islamic perspective of cleanliness was delivered by Dr Shakeel Shifayee from the School Education Department.

Prof Mohammad Hussain, Principal IMFA KU and Prof Ghulam Jeelani, Head, Department of Earth Sciences KU acted as chairpersons for the two technical sessions.

Deshraj from NSS Regional Directorate said Kashmir University’s NSS volunteers are doing a great job in understanding the needs of the society and working for its betterment.