KU's NSS organises webinar on child abuse, POCSO Act

The University of Kashmir’s National Service Scheme (NSS) organised a webinar on the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

A statement of KU issued here said that the webinar ‘Stop Child Abuse’ was organised in collaboration with Sakshi, a New Delhi-based Non-Governmental Organisation.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ramya Nisal, a consultant general surgeon and a trainer at Sakshi, said that the act was enacted to provide a robust legal framework for the protection of children from offences of sexual assault, sexual harassment and pornography, while safeguarding the interest of the child at every stage of development.

In his message, Dr Musavir Ahmed, Coordinator, NSS, KU underscored the need and importance of creating awareness on such sensitive issues.

Heena Basharat, programme officer NSS, KU and webinar organiser said that the society was in a denial with regard to the issue of child sexual abuse.