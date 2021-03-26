KU's South Campus joins 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' celebrations

Kashmir University’s South Campus organised a plantation-cum-cleanliness drive as part of the country-wide ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’ celebrations.

The day-long plantation drive was organised in collaboration with the Department of Social Forestry, Anantnag division, the varsity said in a statement.

Led by Director South Campus Dr Aijaz A Wani, all the faculty members, non-teaching staff and students actively participated in the plantation-cum-cleanliness drive. 200 campus students cleaned its lawns to reinforce the message of cleanliness for the welfare and betterment of people.

Dr Aijaz and DFO Anantnag Shamma Roohi planted tree saplings as part of ‘Green India Clean India’ campaign, which was followed by plantation of saplings by faculty members, non-teaching staff and students.

Dr Aijaz highlighted the commitment of the Vice-Chancellor and Registrar in making the varsity’s satellite campuses green with plantation of more trees.

Shamma Roohi highlighted the innumerable benefits of tree plantation and assured to provide 400 deodar saplings to South Campus during 2021.

Dr Aijaz lauded the efforts of Dr Firdous Ahmad Shah, Convener NSS Wing, Nasir Ali, Landscape Officer, officials of landscape division, proctorial wing, staff and students for the serious efforts in making the plantation-cum-cleanliness drive a success.