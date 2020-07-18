KVIB Ganderbal notifies interaction schedule for candidates

The District Office KVIB Ganderbal Saturday informed all those candidates who have submitted on-line applications for setup of Self Income Generating Units under J&K Rural Employment Generation Programme (JKREGP), scheme to attend the KVIB Office, mini secretariat Ganderbal (Room no. 349) for interaction. As per the statement, candidates from block Ganderbal and Lar shall attend interaction session on 22 July 2020 at 10 am and candidates from Kangan at 12 noon on the same date.

Similarly candidates from block Sherpathri, Wakura and Gund shall attend interaction session on 23 July, 2020 at 10 am and candidates from Block Safapora at 12 noon on the same date.