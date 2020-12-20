KWJA urges DHSK to expedite probe into death of Muddasir Ali

Kashmir Working Journalists Association (KWJA) Sunday said it was dismayed over the “criminal silence” maintained by the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir over the inquiry into the death of senior editor of Greater Kashmir Muddasir Ali.

A statement of KWJA issued here said Muddasir, a senior journalist, died a month ago after visiting Charar-e-Sharif Sub-District Hospital after the on-duty doctor failed to provide him basic life support.

“We have been waiting for the outcome of the enquiry for a month now. It seems the Health department wants to hide its failures and hush-up the case. Let it be clear to all that the journalist fraternity of Kashmir will pursue the case until Muddasir, his family and friends get justice,” KWJA General Secretary Samaan Lateef said in the statement.

“KWJA has learnt that Muddasir Ali was the first critical care case presented to the SDH Charar-e-Sharief in past two years but the doctor on duty not only failed to save his life but forgot to even follow basic treatment protocol in pulmonary embolism or myocardial infarction cases,” he said in the statement.

The statement said KWJA urges the Health authorities to conduct an independent and impartial inquiry into Muddasir Ali’s death.