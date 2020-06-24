KWT distributes essentials among needy

A food-hamper distribution drive was organised by Kashmir Welfare Trust for the dwellers of River Jhelum Bund Rajbagh and Chinar Bagh Dalgate.

According to statement, KWT volunteers fully equipped with PPEs organised the first phase of distribution at Bund of River Jhelum (near Silk Factory Rajbagh) and distributes food-kit containing essential ration supplies like cooking oil, rice, tea, salt, sugar, spices, sanitary napkins, bathing and detergent soaps, and honey etc among 76 families.

“In second phase, 47 families of Chinar Bagh, Dalgate were also given food packets by the volunteers as the entire distribution was supervised by Ghulam Jeelani Zargar, Deputy Commissioner State Taxes who also is Divisional Nodal Officer for NGO coordination with Divisional Commissioner and Eyaad Qadri, KAS probationer from the divisional NGO was also present during the distribution.”

The distribution drive was also attended by Chairman Kashmir Welfare Trust Manzoor Ahmad Wangnoo who thanked all and SHO Kothibagh in particular for deputing police personnel for smooth conduct of the programme.