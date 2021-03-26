Labour Code|CITU members stage protest against 'anti-worker policies'

The members of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) staged a protest against the government for the policies disrupting the mental peace of a common man.

Scores of CITU members Friday assembled at Press Enclave in Srinagar and demanded the revocation of “anti-worker policies”.

General Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir KissanTehreekGhulamNabi Malik said that they were protesting in support of the farmers.

“It is because of their hard work that each of us is able to survive. The government is proposing laws against the democratic and constitutional rights of the workers and people of the country,” he said.

Malik said that the government must understand and value its people by revocation of the privatisation policies and implement immediate wages and regularisation policies for all the contractual and casual labourers.

The protestors urged Prime Minister NarendraModi to withdraw all the three anti-farmer laws and anti-worker labour code.

They said that the unemployment rate had increased drastically during the past three years but the government was trying to paint a rosy picture by doing injustice with the people.

“Our trade has badly been affected in the past several years and we want the government to create a minimum support price for all the horticulture products including saffron and other items produced from Jammu and Kashmir,” they said.