Labourer dies after hit by heavy concrete plate at under construction Z-Morh tunnel in Ganderbal

A labourer died after a concrete plate fell on him during the construction work of Z-Morh tunnel in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Saturday.

A police official told Greater Kashmir that the labourer whom he identified as Mushtaq Baniya, a resident of Gaganger Sonmarg, was taken to Primary Health Centre Kullan after hit by the cement plate.

From PHC Kullan, Baniya was shifted to SMHS Hospital Srinagar for advanced treatment where he succumbed to his injuries, the police official said.

He said a case under relevant sections have been registered in this regard while the body was handed over to the family for last rites after legal formalities.