Labourer dies, another injured as slab collapses in Bijbehara

Representational Pic

A labourer died while another was grievously injured after a slab of a house collapsed in Nowshera village of Bijbehara in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday, Police said.

It identified the dead labourer as Junaid Muhammad of Sambad, Nowshara and injured as Shabir Ahmad Nengroo of Nowshera Khiram.

Police said that the duo came under the concrete slab after it collapsed.

“The incident happened when the house owner Muhammad Aslam Bajad of Sambad Nowshera was removing the shuttering of his newly-constructed house,” Police said.

It said that after the shuttering was opened, the slab of the house collapsed on two labourers.

“The duo was rushed to a nearby hospital, where one of them was declared brought dead,” Police said.

It said the injured labourer was being treated at Government Medical College, Anantnag.

