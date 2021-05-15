Labourer dies during Z-Morh tunnel construction

A labourer died on Saturday after a cement plate fell on him during the construction work on Z-Morh tunnel in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

The under-construction 6.5-km Z-Morh Tunnel would connect Kashmir with Ladakh round the year.

The labourer came under a heavy cement plate, leaving him grievously injured.

Police said that the labourer, MushtaqBaniya of GagangirSonmarg was working with a contractor in Gagangir area of Sonmarg was taken to Primary Health Centre Kullan where from he was shifted to SMHS Hospital Srinagar for advanced treatment where he succumbed to his injuries.