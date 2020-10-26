Labourer's son qualifies JEE Advance with high rank

Sitting together on a broken veranda of his house Nazir Ahmad Dar and his wife have no idea of the milestone their son has achieved. The duo remember the moment when their son Anzar Nazir after passing 10th in 2016 from a nearby Government High School in Mandigam with 60% marks expressed his wish to take non-medical stream but they denied him so, citing reasons of unbearable expenses on his coaching and buying expensive books.

However Anzar persisted and his hard work too didnt go in vain. The 19 year boy from Sahipora Qazi Abad Handwara not only suffered financial hardships but because of his health issues he had to undergo several surgeries due to which he developed stammering. The only thing which he did not let go was his determination and hard work.

In 2018 he passed 12th with a meager percentage of 60% marks from Government Higher Secondary School Langate. Soon after Anzar passed his 12th he approached to a close friend in his locality Saqib Fayaz who after his 10th got admission in Aligarh Muslim University AMU in BTech civil engineering. “Saqib guided me in achieving my goal, he told me what to study and what not,” said Anzar.

While continuing preparation for JEE, Anzar took admission in BSC in Government Degree Collage Sopore last year and after the outbreak of Covid-19 spent most of the time in JEE preparation.

Anzar made his basics strong while going through NCERT books. After offering Fajar prayers at masjid he used to study till 12 noon and after lunch, Zuhar prayers would again study from 2pm till late evening.

Anzar recalls when his friend suggested him to watch and clear difficult topics on youtube but his father could not buy a smart phone for him. “Later after several months my father somehow managed to buy a smart phone worth Rs 7000,” Anzar said. “Me and my other siblings used to clear our doubts by watching Youtube on turn basis, since due to availability of only one smart phone we had prepared a time table for clearing doubts on youtube,” he added.

His preparation continued till 5th of September this year when he appeared in JEE Mains. “On 8th September my friend Saqib called me and revealed that my name has figured in the list of successful candidates, he also intimated me that due to my good rank I am eligible to appear in JEE Advance,” said Anzar.

While tears rolling down his cheeks Anzar said, “After qualifying JEE Mains only few days were given to apply for Advance with 1400 charges but my father could not manage this meager amount, I called several relatives for the said amount but failed to get anything. Later my father took advance from an apple grower to whom he is working with since many years and before one hour of the closure of site I submitted my form,” said the lone JEE Advance qualifier from his area.

Same situation arose when Anzar after qualifying JEE Advance was asked to submit 15000 as admission fee in IIT Roorke. “At the time of Mains when it was difficult to manage 1400 and to talk of 15000 was really an uphill task, I talked to my father and requested him to manage the said amount if he wants to see his son an IITian engineer,” said a gloomy Anzar.

Anzar talks about firm dedication and keeping distance from social media as the key factor of achieving goal. “I relied mostly on self study and proved those wrong who think only those students with good grades in 12th can achieve the feat, nobody could think that a poor labourers son without any coaching and basic facility could qualify JEE Advance,” said Anzar.