Lack of basic amenities irks Kupwara villagers

The residents of Hangnikote and Sochalyari villages of Kupwara Friday complained about the lack of basic amenities in their area.

They said that the Panchayat Halqa Hangnikote and Sochalyari consist of at least 500 households but successive governments had failed to provide basic amenities to them.

The residents said that the 5-km road from Tarathpora to Hangikote was dotted with potholes, resulting in hardships to the entire population and commuters.

“We are forced to walk on foot to visit Tarathpora as the drivers do not ply vehicles on this road,” said Ashiq Ahmad Dedad, Panch of Ward 3. “We approached the R&B division Handwara many times but to no avail.”

The residents said that though the area has a health sub-centre but only a single employee, who seldom attends duty, was deputed there.

The health sub centre is also working from a rented building.

“We approached the concerned authorities for the construction of the building and augmentation of staff but till date nothing has materialised,” said a resident, Imtiyaz Ahmad Piswal.

Sarpanch of the area, Muhammad Aslam Piswal said frequent power cuts too were a long-pending issue.

“Besides usual power cuts, we get a very low voltage because the area has only two transformers 63 KV and 25 KV. So, we have been demanding a 250 KV transformer for the area,” Aslam said.

Most of the households also face acute shortage of portable drinking water.

The residents said that they had to walk several kilometers every day to fetch water from a pond in Chafdi Behak forests.

“It is dangerous as there is a possibility of encountering wild animals,” said a resident, Parveena Begum.

Few years ago the government established a high school in the area but, locals said, the school with 150 students does not have the services of Science and Math teachers.

The residents appealed Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara, Anshul Garg and Additional District Development Commissioner Kupwara, Muhammad Ashraf to look into their issues and redress them at the earliest.