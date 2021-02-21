Kashmir, Today's Paper
Gulzar Bhat
Shopian,
UPDATED: February 22, 2021, 1:14 AM

Lack of parking slots trouble Shopian residents

Gulzar Bhat
Shopian,
UPDATED: February 22, 2021, 1:14 AM
Greater Kashmir

The lack of parking slots in south Kashmir’s Shopian town is not only giving a bad experience to the motorists but also causing hardships to the pedestrians.

The district with a population of over 2.66 lakh has been grappling with parking woes while the number of private cars in the district has increase manifold.

Trending News

Protect employment opportunities of J&K youth: NC

Baramulla Traders Federation calls on DC

Police arrests 14 drug peddlers across Kashmir

Covid testing at TRC in Srinagar. GK File photo

1 dies, 94 more test positive for COVID-19 in J&K

“It is the only town bereft of a parking space. We umpteen times brought the issue to the notice of the administration but to no avail,” said Javed Ahmad, a resident of Shopian.

“The vehicles are being parked on roadsides. The pedestrians have to walk through the narrow space left between the two parked vehicles,” he said.

Due to the lack of parking slots, traffic jams in Shopian town are frequent, particularly during the peak hours.

Latest News

'Being editor of Toolkit no offence': Court grants bail to Disha

2 highly mutated variants detected: Centre

How students and teachers can stay safe amid schools reopening

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi addressing at the launch of the pan India rollout of COVID-19 vaccination drive via video conferencing, in New Delhi on January 16, 2021. PIB

India's health sector overcame trial by fire during COVID-19: PM Modi

“Traffic jams are a routine in Shopian town. Sometimes, it takes more than an hour to cover a distance of 2 to 3 km, said Mubashir Ahmad, a commuter.

He said that despite a considerable increase in the number of private vehicles over the past several years, no arrangements had been made for parking of these vehicles in the town.

Another resident said that the available spaces where adequate parking slots could have been established had been encroached upon.

Locals said that the town had at least seven cab stands and the space occupied by them could be used for parking if these cabs are shifted to the new general bus stand.

“The new bus stand is enough spacious to accommodate all these stands,” they said.

An official at the Municipal Council Shopian said, “We don’t have any space in the town to establish parking slots.”

However, he said that they were contemplating to move one of the taxi stands to the new bus stand.

Related News