LAHDC-Leh councilors administered oath

The newly elected 26 councillors to Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC)-Leh were administered oath of office and secrecy on Saturday.

Principal District and Sessions Judge, Leh Ranbir Singh Jasrotia administered the oath to the councilors in presence of Deputy Commissioner Sachin Kumar Vaishya, ADC Sonam Chosgar and SSP Leh Rajiv Pandey.

BJP National General Secretary, Arun Singh and General Secretary (Organisation) Ashok Koul and the party MP, Ladakh Jamiang Tsering Namgyal was present on the occasion.

Of the elected 26 councilors, 15 are from BJP, nine from Congress and two Independents. Four councilors are nominated by the ruling party to the Council which has total 30 seats. ADC Leh, Sonam Chosgar said the process for four nominations to the LAHDC was on.

Meanwhile, Tashi Gyalson has been elected as Chief Executive Councillor/Chairman and Tsering Angchok as Deputy Chairman to the 6th LAHDC. Gyalson won the election from Lingshed constituency of Leh by over 300 votes.

Speaking to the media after oath, the CEC said during the next five years he will work for people of Ladakh. It may be mentioned that BJP in the council polls regained control of LAHDC-Leh.

Since the formation of the Council in 1995, the Congress swept the polls thrice, while Ladakh Union Territorial Front won in 2005. The BJP wrested control of the Council from Congress for the first time in the last elections by winning 18 out of 26 seats. In this election BJP won 15 seats.