Laigaroo concerned over rising prices

PDP youth secretary Arif Laigaroo has expressed concern over rising prices of essential commodities in Kashmir.

In a statement he said that there is “no control on the prices and buyers are being compelled.” He said that besides vegetables the price of chicken, beef and fish too has increased.

The PDP leader said that rates of spinach, green chilies and cucumber have been doubled by sellers. “It is quite disgrace that the authorities have failed so far to control the price of essential commodities,” he said and demanded immediate end price hike.